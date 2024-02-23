Azerbaijan makes up top ten among sparkling wine suppliers to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Azerbaijan has entered the top 10 suppliers of sparkling wine to Russia in 2023, Trend reports.

"In 2023, Azerbaijan sold $900,000 worth of sparkling wine to Russia, making it the ninth largest supplier," a statistic from Russian media says.

Latvia ($167 million), Italy ($90 million), and Lithuania ($62 million) are the top three sparkling wine shipments.

Out of the CIS countries, Russia purchased champagne and other sparkling drinks from Georgia and Armenia.

To note, Azerbaijan forecasts production of over one million decaliters of wine, including sparkling wine, in 2024.

The Russian Federation is among the main markets for the sale of Azerbaijan's alcoholic products.

