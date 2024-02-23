US expresses interest in Azerbaijan's regional and international projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The United States expresses interest in regional and international projects of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Energy Minister, Parviz Shahbazov who is on a working visit to the US, said in an interview with local media, Trend reports.

"During the meetings at the White House, State Department, and US Department of Energy in the discussion of energy cooperation between the US and Azerbaijan, the interest in regional and international projects implemented by Azerbaijan, as well as those planned was noted," Shahbazov noted.

According to him, Azerbaijani-American energy cooperation has been developing and will continue to develop.

He also mentioned that the US emphasizes the importance of holding the next session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate in Azerbaijan.

"Holding COP29 in November this year in Baku demonstrates the increasing role of Azerbaijan and the country will follow all commitments assumed," the head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Parviz Shahbazov noted the facts of important meetings held by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the recent Munich Security Conference as confirmation of the growing interest of the US in cooperation with Azerbaijan.

"In Munich, there were meetings of the President of Azerbaijan with the head of the US State Department, as well as with other officials, important discussions were held. Our delegation then continued negotiations in the United States on issues of mutual interest," the minister added.

