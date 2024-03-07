Azerbaijan outlines priorities for cooperation with WB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov spoke with World Bank (WB) Regional Vice President Antonella Bassani prospective cooperation on COP29 and investment projects, the information posted on the Minister's social network says, Trend reports.

"We reviewed the priorities of bilateral collaboration during our meeting with the World Bank delegation led by Regional Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani. These are investment projects within the Framework Partnership proposed by the WB, as well as collaboration with the WB on COP29," Jabbarov noted.

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have been working together for almost 30 years. Since 1995, the World Bank Group has invested more than $500 million in 56 private sector development projects, creating around 4,000 jobs.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel