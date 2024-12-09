Azerbaijan set to increase minimum pensions, salaries in 2025 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The insurance part of pensions in Azerbaijan will increase by about nine percent from the beginning of next year, Chairman of the Committee on Labor and Social Policy Musa Guliyev said at the committee's meeting during the discussion of the bills “On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2025” and “On the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2025” in the third reading today, Trend reports.

He noted that the minimum pension and minimum wage will also be raised.

“Fifty-five percent of the Unemployment Insurance Fund's funding for the forthcoming year will be designated for active employment initiatives,” the committee chairman said.