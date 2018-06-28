No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

28 June 2018 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

Trend:

The OSCE monitoring held on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on June 28 passed without incidents, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 28.

The monitoring was held under the mandate of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district.

On the Azerbaijani side, the monitoring was held by Ognyen Yovic and Gennady Petrica, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

On the Armenian side, the monitoring was held by Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the OSCE chairperson-in-office personal representative.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

