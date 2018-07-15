Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 87 times

15 July 2018 09:23 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 87 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 15.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 92 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 July 09:24
Azerbaijan MFA: by setting conditions Armenian leaders contribute to escalation
Politics 13 July 12:28
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani positions with mortars
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 July 10:18
Hajiyev: Pashinyan trying to justify his coming to power through coup d’etat
Politics 12 July 19:10
Russian MFA talks expanding office of OSCE chairperson-in-office personal rep
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 July 18:54
OSCE MG reiterates commitment to help sides of Karabakh conflict find peaceful solution
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 July 18:32
Latest
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 15
Business 10:52
South Korea-Iran trade falls by over 16%
Business 10:20
North-South corridor ‘vital link’ between Iran, Russia, CIS nations – Indian official
Business 10:12
Russia’s private sector to invest €3 mln in Iran’s wood industry
Business 10:07
Cuba's new constitution may limit presidents to serving two 5-year terms
World 09:54
Indonesian police shoot dead three suspected militants
Other News 08:47
Death toll in N. Myanmar landslide reaches 15
Other News 08:19
Azerbaijani SMEs to get financing via new tool from Pasha Bank
Economy news 08:00
4.6-magnitude quake jolts southeastern Iran
Society 07:35