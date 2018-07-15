Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire 87 times

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 15

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 87 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said July 15.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh and Chinari villages of Berd region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gizilhajili, Bala Jafarli villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag and Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

