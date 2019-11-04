FM: Occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia - threat to int’l security

4 November 2019 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia continues to represent a serious threat to regional and international security and undermines Azerbaijan’s efforts to utilize its full potential for sustainable development, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Somalia in Doha, Trend reports Nov. 4.

“While supporting international peace and security, Azerbaijan is still facing continuous military aggression by Armenia, which resulted in the occupation of 20 percent of internationally recognized territories of our country, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions,” Mammadyarov said.

As a result, one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs, numerous historical, cultural and religious monuments were destroyed, the minister noted.

“Since the very first day of the conflict, combat operations have been conducted inside the territory of Azerbaijan, almost in the middle of the country, affecting its civilian population and infrastructure,” Mammadyarov added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
MOL Group to purchase Chevron's shares in ACG, BTC
Business 15:53
Chairperson of Turkmen Majlis arrives in Azerbaijan
Politics 15:31
MP: Armenia has no right to hold referendum in Nagorno-Karabakh region
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:01
Azerbaijan reveals 2020 investment plans for Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 14:53
Which loans no more needed for Southern Gas Corridor?
Oil&Gas 14:35
Personnel changes in SOCAR
Oil&Gas 14:29
Latest
Over 30,000 vessels sail through Bosphorus in 9 months 2019
Turkey 17:02
President Ilham Aliyev receives head of Baku City Executive Authority
Politics 17:01
IMF lowers Georgian economic growth forecast for 2020
Finance 16:59
Major Kazakh oil and gas company to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 16:59
Police find 41 migrants alive in truck in northern Greece
Europe 16:59
Turkey’s export & import in FEZs for 9 months revealed (Exclusive)
World 16:58
Turkey's exports to D-8 countries up in 9 months 2019
Turkey 16:55
REC: Uzbekistan is strategic partner for Russia (Exclusive)
Business 16:48
Demand at deposit auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply
Finance 16:42