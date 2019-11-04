FM: Occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia - threat to int’l security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

Occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia continues to represent a serious threat to regional and international security and undermines Azerbaijan’s efforts to utilize its full potential for sustainable development, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Somalia in Doha, Trend reports Nov. 4.

“While supporting international peace and security, Azerbaijan is still facing continuous military aggression by Armenia, which resulted in the occupation of 20 percent of internationally recognized territories of our country, including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions,” Mammadyarov said.

As a result, one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs, numerous historical, cultural and religious monuments were destroyed, the minister noted.

“Since the very first day of the conflict, combat operations have been conducted inside the territory of Azerbaijan, almost in the middle of the country, affecting its civilian population and infrastructure,” Mammadyarov added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

