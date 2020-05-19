Azerbaijani, Russian FMs mull settlement of Karabakh conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has held a telephone conversation with the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov on May 19, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The ministers, in accordance with the instructions received after the telephone conversation between the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussed the situation related to the assemblage of the Azerbaijani citizens in border districts of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan and considered practical measures for the speedy return of citizens of the two countries to their homeland, emphasizing the importance of daily coordination of joint efforts in this direction.

The sides exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral strategic relations and multifaceted cooperation, including in matters of economic-trade relations, and the expansion of cargo transportation.

The ministers also exchanged views over the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed his colleague on the latest video-conference with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.