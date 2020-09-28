Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Two more tanks of Armenian armed forces destroyed (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijani army continues counter-offensive operation for the liberation of the occupied lands, Trend reports on Sept.28 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The personnel of the Azerbaijani army have a high combat and moral-psychological spirit, and the Azerbaijani soldiers participating in the intense battles are fighting bravely”, the ministry said.

During the battles conducted on September 27-28, the Azerbaijani army destroyed a large number of manpower, military facilities, and equipment of the Armenian armed forces.

The video footage below shows the moment of destruction of the two Armenian tanks.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 06:00 (GMT+4).

The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population.

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said Sept. 27, 2020, that Ashaghi Abdulrahmanli, Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari Abdulrahmanli villages of Fizuli district, Boyuk Marjanli and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil district were liberated.

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of the Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.