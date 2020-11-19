Armenians used homemade missile launchers, applied by terrorists, in Karabakh hostilities - ANAMA (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Nov.19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Armenians used homemade missile launchers in the hostilities carried out in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, which are similar with those ones used by terrorists, an employee of the National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Musa Mammadov said, Trend reports from Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district on Nov.19.

According to Mammadov, these installations were used in conflicts in the Middle East by such terrorist organizations as ISIS and PKK.

“The shells were homemade as well. At present, the Russian side is producing missiles, which come in two modifications, with a range of 7 km and 11 km. So, the homemade missiles of this type were enhanced, and their range increased to 18 km. With these missiles, the Armenian Armed Forces inflicted numerous strikes on the settlements of Azerbaijan, during which civilians were killed and great damage to infrastructure was caused," the official added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.