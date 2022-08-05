Neftchi beat Rapid in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 5, Neftchi Baku Football Club has won the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

The team of head coach Laurentiu Reghecampf hosted the Austrian Rapid club (Vienna) in Baku, Trend reports.

Neftchi defeated the opponent with a score of 2:1 in the match, which was judged by Croatian FIFA referee Dario Bel. In the Baku team, Ataa Jaber and Kenny Sayef distinguished themselves. The opponent's goal was scored by Guido Burgstaller.

The return match between the teams will be held in Austria in a week.

It is worth noting that the winner of this pair in the playoffs will meet with the strongest of the pair Konyaspor (Türkiye) - Vaduts (Liechtenstein).