Azerbaijan to take part in int’l conference on Jerusalem

25 January 2018 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

An international conference on Jerusalem will be held in Turkey’s Istanbul on Jan. 29-30, says a message from the Caucasian Muslims Office.

Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade will visit Turkey on Jan. 26 to attend the conference.

He will address the opening ceremony of the conference.

The conference, which will be held under the patronage of the Turkish government, is expected to be attended by well-known scientific and religious figures from Turkey, Iran, Azerbaijan, Iraq, Palestine, India, Malaysia, UK, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Nigeria, Tatarstan (Russian Federation), Morocco, Indonesia, Uganda, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Mauritania, Somalia, Djibouti and Tanzania.

