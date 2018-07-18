Sergio Mattarella: Co-op between Azerbaijan, Italy has high potential

18 July 2018 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy has high potential, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said July 18.

He was speaking at the opening of a polypropylene plant built within the SOCAR Polymer project in Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park in Azerbaijan.

The Italian president expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev.

Sergio Mattarella noted that he is very satisfied with attending the opening ceremony together with Ilham Aliyev.

The Italian president added that such events show a very high level of relations between Italy and Azerbaijan.

It is also a sign of friendship and sincerity between the two states and peoples, he noted.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani defense minister meets personal rep of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:31
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan modernizing, strengthening its industrial potential
Politics 19:23
Azerbaijan wishing to expand economic co-op with Italy - deputy minister
Economy news 19:05
Azerbaijan sees fall in number of unemployed
Economy news 19:04
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan to continue offering ample opportunities for Italian firms
Politics 19:01
Italy supports further development of EU-Azerbaijan co-op (PHOTO)
Politics 18:48
Latest
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 18
Business 19:35
Azerbaijani defense minister meets personal rep of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:31
Chabahar Port ready to transit goods from India to Afghanistan – Iran official
Business 19:24
Germany forces 1,050 Tesla owners to forgo electric car bonus
Europe 19:24
President Aliyev: Azerbaijan modernizing, strengthening its industrial potential
Politics 19:23
Azerbaijan increases gas transportation via main gas pipelines
Economy news 19:23
Bushehr nuke plant helps Iran to save 47 million barrel of oil equivalent
Business 19:15
Azerbaijan wishing to expand economic co-op with Italy - deputy minister
Economy news 19:05
Azerbaijan sees fall in number of unemployed
Economy news 19:04