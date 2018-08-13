Another participant of Ganja events, who planned terror attack, eliminated in Sumgait

13 August 2018 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

Muraz Rahimov, a participant of the Ganja events, was eliminated as he put up armed resistance during an operation of the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry in Sumgait on Aug. 10.

Rahimov had planned to assassinate Ganja's imam and police officers during an Ashura ceremony, the law enforcement told Trend on Aug. 13.

Having inclinations toward radical religious tendencies, Rahimov intended to stage an explosion in Baku before the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012. He was convicted after the police found a grenade in his apartment.

While being in the correctional facility, Rahimov was again brought to criminal responsibility and convicted because of prohibited object possession.

While in prison, he joined the "Muslim Unity" movement and took a more aggressive stance.

After participating in the Ganja unrest on July 10, Rahimov came to Baku to avoid arrest and hid in various rented apartments.

Earlier, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported that as a result of urgent investigative actions and searches carried out by an investigative group of the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Security Service on the Ganja events, 61 people were charged, arrest was chosen as a preventive measure, special services eliminated four people who put up armed resistance, 13 people were put into the wanted list.

Weapons, pistols, ammunition, grenades were seized during the operational measures in Ganja.

