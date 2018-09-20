Azerbaijani president receives heads of parliaments of number of countries (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:33)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed, Chairman of the State Council of Oman Yahya bin Mahfouz Al Munziri, speaker of the National Assembly of the State of Kuwait Marzouq Al-Ghanim, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly of Bulgaria Tsveta Karayancheva, Chairman of the Jogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Djumabekov, President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli, and first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives of the Egyptian Parliament Al-Said al-Sherif, who are visiting Azerbaijan to attend a solemn meeting marking the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The president stressed the importance of the event on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani parliament, and thanked the guests who arrived in Azerbaijan to attend this event.

Describing the participation of representatives of friendly countries in this event as indicative of partnership, President Aliyev recalled his visits to these countries.

The president hailed Azerbaijan`s relations with these countries, adding that they cover a variety of areas. President Aliyev said that the visit will give the guests a good opportunity to get acquainted with the country and also contribute to the expansion of interparliamentary cooperation.

Speaker of the Kuwait National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim conveyed Emir of the State of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah`s greetings to the president.

Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim noted that he participates in the event on the instructions of the Emir of the State of Kuwait. Saying that it is his first visit to Baku, the Kuwaiti speaker added that they were deeply impressed by the beauty and development in the capital.

He expressed confidence that such events contribute to the development of interparliamentary cooperation and bring other countries and nations closer to Azerbaijan.

The Kuwaiti guest extended best wishes to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan. He expressed hope that they will visit Azerbaijan again.

President Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan maintains active cooperation on the international arena and the number of the country`s friends is increasing day by day.

The president thanked for the Emir of the State of Kuwait`s greetings and asked Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanim to extend his greetings to Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

