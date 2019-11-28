FM: Opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan

28 November 2019 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy will serve to strengthen the relations with Azerbaijan, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said.

Lajcak made the remark at the opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy in Baku, Trend reports.

"I expect more intensive cooperation between our countries in the spheres of mutual interest,” the minister added. “The opening ceremony of the embassy will strengthen relations with Azerbaijan. We knew Azerbaijan’s potential and therefore, we decided to open a representative office here. There are many spheres for cooperation, infrastructure, railways, tourism and so on.”

