First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Khoshbakht Yusifzade on his 90th anniversary

14 January 2020 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made an Instagram post on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of first Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade.

In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "Today, first Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade hits 90. Khoshbakht muallim is a living legend who has written bright pages in the oil annals of Azerbaijan.

As a true Azerbaijani intellectual, he earned sincere love and respect of all our people with his personal qualities, knowledge, rich experience, and scientific and practical activities.

On this remarkable day, I sincerely congratulate Khoshbakht Yusifzade on the occasion of his 90th anniversary and on his receiving "Heydar Aliyev" Order, the highest state award of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I extend my best wishes to him and wish him the best of health."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva viewed conditions created at reconstructed Children's Psycho-Neurological Center (PHOTO)
Politics 31 December 2019 18:32
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends New Year party arranged at Rehabilitation Center for children with autism spectrum disorder (PHOTO)
Politics 31 December 2019 18:19
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attends traditional New Year party for children arranged by Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 31 December 2019 18:04
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year
Politics 31 December 2019 17:56
Assistant to First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva appointed
Politics 26 December 2019 11:49
Azerbaijan produced over 30 million tons of oil in 11 months 2019
Oil&Gas 25 December 2019 11:32
Latest
Wego, Azerbaijan Tourism Board announce jump in tourist arrivals from GCC to Azerbaijan driven by joint campaign
Tourism 17:40
Azerbaijan's export volumes up in 2019
Finance 17:31
Iran's South Pars Gas Company to buy various bearings via tender
Tenders 17:19
Azerbaijan's foreign trade balance made public
Business 17:16
Railway cargo transportation increases in Azerbaijan
Transport 17:15
Kazakhstan reaches its target indicators for crude oil extraction
Oil&Gas 17:12
US dollar decreases in price in Iran’s capital
Iran 17:12
Belarus sends proposals to Azerbaijan, other countries for oil supply
Oil&Gas 17:10
Iran to launch water and power export offices abroad
Business 17:08