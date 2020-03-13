Trend news agency’s employees elected as members of parliamentary committees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

MPs, who were elected as members of Azerbaijani parliament’s committees were announced at the parliament’s session on March 13, Trend reports.

Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Arzu Naghiyev was among the MPs nominated for membership of the Committee on Defense, Security And Combating Corruption, as well as Committee on Labor And Social Policy.

Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, editor-in-chief of Azernews newspaper Sevil Mikayilova was among the MPs nominated for membership of the Committee on Family, Woman And Child Issues, as well as the Committee on Foreign and Inter-Parliamentary Relations.

All four proposals were put for voting after discussions and accepted.