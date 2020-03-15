Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium opens hotline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

In connection with the spread of coronavirus, Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium has opened a hotline, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

"In order to promptly respond to possible appeals of citizens of Azerbaijan living, studying and temporarily residing in Belgium, a hotline has been created, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Hotline number: +32 484 41 26 61