Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium opens hotline

Politics 15 March 2020 20:29 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

Trend:

In connection with the spread of coronavirus, Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium has opened a hotline, Trend reports with reference to the embassy.

"In order to promptly respond to possible appeals of citizens of Azerbaijan living, studying and temporarily residing in Belgium, a hotline has been created, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Hotline number: +32 484 41 26 61

