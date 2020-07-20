Azerbaijanis hold protest action in front of UN headquarters (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20
Trend:
Azerbaijanis held a protest action in front of the UN headquarters, in connection with the recent military provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijani Tovuz district's direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports on July 20 referring to Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.
