Criminal case filed in Azerbaijan against captured Armenian commander
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25
Trend:
A criminal case has been filed against a commander of the Armenian sabotage reconnaissance group upon five articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, Trend reports on Aug. 25 referring to the joint information disseminated by the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office and the State Security Service.
