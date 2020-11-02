Victims of Armenian terror commemorated in London

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijanis living in the United Kingdom gathered in front of the “London Eye” to commemorate the victims of terrorist acts committed by the occupying Armenian army in Ganja and Barda cities, as well as in other settlements. After a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack, protesters chanted slogans such as "Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", "Stop Armenian terror!", "Stop child death!", "We say no to terrorism", "Do not support the occupying state!".

Our compatriots holding the Azerbaijani flag drew the attention of the local community to the vandalism acts committed by Armenians against innocent people. The commemoration ceremony ended with the performing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.