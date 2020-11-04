Armenia using leader of French Zouaves Paris extremist group as mercenary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

Trend:

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan continues to take urgent measures to once again expose at the international level the aggressive nature of the Republic of Armenia, which pursues terrorism at the state level and turned it into one of the main tools of its aggressive policy, the Prosecutor General's Office told Trend on Nov. 4.

Following up these measures, Marc de Cacqeray-Valmenier, a citizen of the French Republic, the leader of the French extremist group “Zouaves Paris” (ZVP), a major instigator of violence in Paris, calling himself a fascist on social media and using the symbols of the “SS” fascist organization and others committed criminal acts in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On the basis of materials collected on these crimes, as well as the information found in the mass media and social media an investigation was conducted by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It was also established that in October 2020, members of criminal associations mentioned in the investigation arriving in Armenia with the organization and support of the relevant government agencies of Armenia and entering into criminal relations with other persons in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan entered Khankendi city and other occupied settlements, illegally crossing the internationally recognized state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan without established documents and outside the checkpoints of the state border, i.e. through the territory of Armenia.

They were used as mercenaries by the Armenian political-military leadership against the civilians of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the armed forces engaged in anti-terrorist operations.

In addition, members of the organization with special cruelty and in common dangerous ways, with the intention of national hostility committed numerous crimes against civilians not participating in military operations in different regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan by opening fire with the use of ammunition and military equipment.

Explosions, fires, or other acts jeopardizing public order were committed. It was revealed that they were involved in terrorist activities against the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan by threatening to commit acts for the abovementioned purposes.

Upon the fact, the criminal proceeding was launched by Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan under Article 100.2 (planning, preparation, implementation or conducting aggressive war), Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by a criminal organization), Article 318.2 (illegal crossing the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and other articles of the Criminal Code. The investigation was entrusted to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Currently, a legal assistance request by the Prosecutor General's Office to the relevant government agencies of France in connection with the criminal case is prepared.

As reported earlier, Vladimir Vartanov, a citizen of the Republic of Armenia, and others by involving citizens of other countries of different nationalities living outside the Republic of Armenia, created the armed association "VoMa" ("Voxj Mnalu Arvest" - The Art of Survival) consisting of such people, which is not provided by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Holding training for members of the association for the purpose of terrorism, they committed terrorist acts in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan as part of that armed association.

With regard to these facts, Vladimir Vartanov was charged under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code in a criminal case initiated by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Under a court decision, he was declared internationally wanted in absentia.

Intensive investigative measures in both criminal cases are underway.