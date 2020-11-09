Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will give our country new lease of life - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will give our country a new lease of life, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the BBC News, Trend reports.

“I think that the future of our country will be very bright. We have made great strides in recent years. Today, our country’s successes in both political and economic spheres are recognized by international organizations. Great successes have also been achieved in the international arena. Azerbaijan has become a very strong country. All issues within the country are being resolved. Of course, the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will give our country a new lease of life. First of all, people will be able to return to their ancestral lands and visit the graves of their relatives. The Azerbaijani state will definitely provide them with maximum assistance in this. We will rebuild the occupied lands, build houses, office buildings, schools. Thus, a new era will begin for our country. This new period will usher in ample opportunities, and I believe that the positive trends will intensify not only in the economic sphere but also in the field of political relations. Azerbaijan will further enhance its role in the international arena. Respect for Azerbaijan will increase. As a strong state, we are restoring our territorial integrity, we are restoring justice and international law. So I am confident that the future development of our country will be very successful. We have achieved all our goals so far. We have achieved all the goals I have stated. The restoration of our territorial integrity and the return of our lands have been my main tasks as President. I am glad that I have coped with these tasks with dignity, and we are returning to our lands thanks to the support, hard work, and courage of the Azerbaijani people. The selflessness of the Azerbaijani people shows once again that we are a great nation, we have demonstrated unity, and this unity will strengthen us even more, will make our country even stronger,” the head of state said.