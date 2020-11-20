Armenian lobby trying to realize its claims using French politicians

20 November 2020 09:46 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

The French Senate is preparing to discuss a resolution, recommending the French state to recognize the illegal ‘regime’ in Nagorno Karabakh, on November 25, 2020, Trend reports.

According to article 34-1 of the French Constitution, the resolution’s implementation isn’t mandatory. Every year, hundreds of initiatives are put forward on this or that issue, but most of them aren’t even discussed. The draft resolution is based on lobbying the assertion on the need to recognize the illegal ‘regime’ in Nagorno Karabakh rather than on the issue of recognition.

Undoubtedly, this is another provocation caused by the serious efforts of the Armenian lobby. Thus, the Armenian lobby is trying to realize its claims using politicians and parliamentarians in France, who are under the influence of Armenians.

The Senate isn’t the institution that determines French foreign policy, and resolutions can only be put to a vote if the government allows it. In the Senate's timetable, this document is in the section ‘can be adopted’, meaning it’s not necessary to adopt it without fail.

(https://tass.ru/mezhdunarodnaya-panorama/10040921?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=smm_social_share&fbclid=IwAR2686Edv_7w1UgQ8Ia2eoyMZBDN1xgsrWbsSjDzQ7ykcz2za4nZyKlpvYQ)

The fact that almost all the initiators of the resolution are against the Macron government reveals two versions: this is another manifestation of contradictions between the government and the Senate, or President Macron is trying to bring the draft resolution to the Senate through his rivals. In any case, such initiatives aren’t to the benefit of the French parliament or government.

http://www.senat.fr/dossier-legislatif/ppr20-145.html

The French Parliament consists of two chambers: the National Assembly and the Senate. The number of senators is 348. Below are the five senators who initiated the document.

No

 Senators

Position at the Senate

Links

1.

M. Bruno Retailleau

Président du groupe Les Républicains

http://www.senat.fr/senateur/retailleau_bruno04033b.html

https://twitter.com/BrunoRetailleau/status/1329100530996703235

2.

M. Patrick Kanner

Président du groupeSocialiste, Écologiste et Républicain

http://www.senat.fr/senateur/kanner_patrick14021p.html

3.

M. Hervé Marseille

Président du groupe Union Centriste

http://www.senat.fr/senateur/marseille_herve11085t.html

4.

Mme Éliane Assassi

Membre de la commission des loisconstitutionnelles, de législation, du suffrage universel, du Règlement et d'administrationgénérale

http://www.senat.fr/senateur/assassi_eliane04085p.html

5.

M. Guillaume Gontard

Vice-Président de la commission des affaires étrangères, de la défense et des forces armées

http://www.senat.fr/senateur/gontard_guillaume19347u.html

The French Senate should take into account the interests of France, not the Armenian lobby, pay attention to the position of neighboring countries and take a fair side. For example, the Chamber of Deputies of Italy adopted a resolution calling for the fulfillment of obligations arising from the joint statement of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the Prime Minister of Armenia on November 10, 2020.

Those who in France come up with such harmful initiatives are openly trying to sabotage the steps taken to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus.

Apparently, a number of countries, including France, are unable to accept the initiatives of Russia and Turkey, the steps they have taken in connection with the settlement of the conflict have led to practical results.

France's attempts to carry out its expansionist policy in the South Caucasus, which is being pursued in various parts of the world, once again demonstrate its face, hidden by the veil of democracy and humanism.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

