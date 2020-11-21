Armenia has extensively used foreign mercenaries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Armenia has extensively used foreign mercenaries, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu, Trend reports.

“We have numerous photo and video documents. We have passports of foreign citizens, in particular, citizens of France, the USA, Lebanon, Canada, Georgia and other countries. Some of these people are of Armenian origin, some are not. This, however, does not change the essence of the issue because the participation of foreign mercenaries on the part of Armenia, of course, is unacceptable,” Azerbaijani president said.

“Despite all this, the result of hostilities is known to everyone. The Azerbaijani Army has achieved a brilliant military victory, and we moved on to the plane of political settlement. Yesterday the Azerbaijani Army entered the city of Aghdam, the rest of the occupied Aghdam district. So provisions of the statement are being fulfilled,” the head of state said.