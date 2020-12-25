Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25
Trend:
Šefik Džaferović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"Dear President, dear brother,
I express my warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.
I am confident that the friendly and brotherly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Azerbaijan will further develop and expand into all areas of mutual interests.
Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish Your Excellency and your esteemed family strong health, happiness, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter said.
Latest
Luxembourg Parliament interested not in resolving conflict, but in inciting discord - Azerbaijani MFA
Turkmenistan - good at emphasizing its potential as gas producer, exporter – Oxford Energy Institute
UNESCO official has recently made unfounded statement that they allegedly asked us but Azerbaijan remained silent - President of Azerbaijan
You are adopting resolutions. Let these resolutions be curse for you. See who is accusing Azerbaijan - President Aliyev
If single bullet is fired from Armenia, we will crush them so hard they will forget their own names - President Aliyev
If we had wanted, we could have carried out any military operation not only on our own territory, but also on territory of Armenia - President of Azerbaijan