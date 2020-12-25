Member of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

Trend:

Šefik Džaferović, Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina sent a congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Dear President, dear brother,

I express my warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of your birthday.

I am confident that the friendly and brotherly relations between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Azerbaijan will further develop and expand into all areas of mutual interests.

Taking this pleasant opportunity, I wish Your Excellency and your esteemed family strong health, happiness, and the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan peace and prosperity," the letter said.