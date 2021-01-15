Int'l community must condemn Armenia's actions against Islamic religious monuments - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan has always protected various religious, cultural, and historical monuments located on its territory like the apple of its eye, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova told Trend on Jan. 15.

“During the 30-year period of occupation, the Armenians plundered, devastated, and literally turned Azerbaijani lands into ruins,” the MP added.

“The Armenians tried in every possible way to erase the traces of ancient Azerbaijan in these territories and take them completely,” Mikayilova added. “The invaders razed 67 mosques to the ground and the rest became useless in Shusha city. The building of the Shusha real school, the Natavan spring, the Bulbul house-museum, the Molla Panakh Vagif mausoleum were damaged as a result of the Armenian vandalism.”

“The world community must condemn the atrocities and inhuman crimes of Armenians against Islamic religious monuments,” the MP said. “The Islamophobic actions of Armenia are directed primarily against universal human values. International organizations and certain countries must assess this issue politically."

The MP stressed that the liberation of Shusha city, which is the cradle of Azerbaijani culture, by the Azerbaijani troops under the leadership of Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev is a great victory.

"The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, has undertaken a noble mission to restore the religious, cultural, and historical heritage in our historical lands, which every Azerbaijani is waiting for,” Mikayilova added. “The Heydar Aliyev Foundation will bring new Azerbaijani breath to these lands, which for 30 years have been under occupation of the Armenian Armed Forces and these territories will be revived thanks to our historic victory.”

“The announcement of Shusha city, famous for such outstanding personalities as Khan's daughter Natavan, Molla Panah Vagif, Khan Shushinsky, Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Bulbul, as a cultural capital by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev can be regarded as the first step in this important direction,” the MP said.

“Shortly, a cultural life will revive in Shusha and, as before, it will again become an incomparable center of Azerbaijani culture,” the MP said. “Dear Shusha, you will be free forever and ever! The flag raised by victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev will fly forever! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"