Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy to implement sociological research project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan, which won the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War under the leadership of the commander-in-chief, achieved historical success, Trend reports.

This is also the beginning of a new period for the future development of Azerbaijan. That is why ensuring the restoration and all-round development of lands liberated from occupation is one of the priority tasks.

A Coordination Headquarters was created under the chairmanship of Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev on the basis of the relevant order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan to solve the socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational and other urgent tasks in the liberated territories, as well as to coordinate activity in this sphere. The headquarters has an Interdepartmental Coordination Center, consisting of various working groups.

The main activity of one of them - the Working Group on Academic and Educational Issues is to conduct scientific research and analyze the process of restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories. The working group includes renowned scientists from various scientific circles and research centers.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stressed at a meeting dedicated to the results of 2020 that he had given a relevant order to conduct surveys among internally displaced people to know their intentions in connection with their return to the liberated territories.

It is planned to conduct surveys in the near future among internally displaced people and entrepreneurs to determine the general opinion, to know the needs, opportunities for people who have returned to these lands to participate in restoration work and conditions for attracting entrepreneurs.

The aforementioned project is planned to be implemented by a special research group created at the ADA University. For this purpose, it is envisaged to involve not only the academic staff of the university, but also a number of authoritative local and international think tanks and research institutes, as well as some well-known scientists and specialists in the project.

The information on holding surveys and their results will be regularly published in the media and social media.

Rector of the University Hafiz Pashayev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the First Vice President - Head of the Working Group on Academic and Educational Issues Emin Huseynov and other members of the group took part in the meeting held at ADA University to prepare for research.

The views on the work on conducting sociological research, preparing and conducting polls and other issues were exchanged at the meeting. The polls are planned to be launched soon.