Azerbaijani soldier killed during explosion in Aghdam district
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4
Trend:
An explosion occurred in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on the afternoon of February 4, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.
As a result of the incident, soldier Gubad Zeynalov was killed.
Two other servicemen of the Azerbaijani troops Nemat Babayev and Balagardash Malikmammadov were injured. Currently, the wounded are under medical supervision and their lives are out of danger.
A criminal case has been initiated on this incident, an investigation is underway.
The management of the Defense Ministry expresses deep condolences to the relatives of the deceased soldier.
