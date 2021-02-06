Foreign officials, president's aide of Azerbaijan leave for Jabrayil, Zangilan districts
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Ambassadors, military attachés and heads of international organizations operating in Azerbaijan have left for a visit to the Jabrayil and Zangilan districts liberated from the Armenian occupation.
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.
“In accordance with the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, we set off with ambassadors, military attachés and heads of representations of international organizations in Azerbaijan to visit the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts,” Hajiyev wrote.
