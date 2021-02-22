Azerbaijani foreign minister to meet with Turkmen, Turkish counterparts in Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will leave on a working visit to Turkish Ankara city on February 23, 2021, to participate in a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Turkey and Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

In April 2019, discussions were held related to the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan in the energy sector.

The successive meetings of the ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Turkmenistan, the adopted documents, common regional interests and projects such as the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor, the Trans-Eurasian Information Super Highway, and the restoration of the Silk Road formalize a strong basis for cooperation in the trilateral format, noted in the mentioned discussions.

As Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan have a great responsibility in reviving the modern Silk Road.