Azerbaijan is committed to its obligations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijan is committed to its obligations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, Trend reports.

“During the war, we behaved in a very distant way, in a very proper way of observing international norms and regulations, and after the war, we demonstrate, I think, a very constructive approach. So, I think that these realities will be long-lasting. The peace which our region was waiting for so many years has come and the peace must be long-lasting. I am sure that in the activity of the center you will also concentrate on these opportunities, on opportunities of post-war development, post-conflict situations,” the head of state said.