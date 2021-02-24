Azerbaijan shows footage from Aghdam village of Khojavend district (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has disseminated footage from Aghdam village of Khojavend district, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.
The footage:
