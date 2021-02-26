Azerbaijani-Turkish relationship has now reached its highest level - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

The Azerbaijani-Turkish relationship has now reached its highest level, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, Trend reports.

“Having followed a critical path of socio-economic, scientific progress and comprehensive development, Turkey has today grown into a power center that pursues an independent policy on a global scale. All these achievements have undoubtedly been possible thanks to your vigorous activity as an outstanding statesman,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“We can proudly point out that stemming from the will of our peoples, who are tied together by unbreakable bonds, and based on the "One nation, two states" principle, Azerbaijani-Turkish relationship has now reached its highest level,” the head of state wrote.