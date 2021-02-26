President Aliyev congratulates Turkish counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey.

"Dear Mr. President,

Dear Brother,

It gives me pleasure to extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of your birthday.

Having followed a critical path of socio-economic, scientific progress, and comprehensive development, Turkey has today grown into a power center that pursues an independent policy on a global scale. All these achievements have undoubtedly been possible thanks to your vigorous activity as an outstanding statesman.

We can proudly point out that stemming from the will of our peoples, who are tied together by unbreakable bonds, and based on the "One nation, two states" principle, the Azerbaijani-Turkish relationship has now reached its highest level.

You personally have played an incomparable role in elevating our intergovernmental relations, which are based on friendship and brotherhood, to this level. Our people highly appreciate your determination to further strengthen our multifaceted bilateral relations and strategic alliance, your open, unwavering moral and political support at all levels for Azerbaijan’s just cause in the liberation of its ancient lands.

I am confident that our large-scale, fruitful, and active cooperation in all areas, our consistent position and activities based on mutual trust, confidence, and support in international affairs will continue to serve the progress of our countries and the well-being of our peoples.

I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your high state activities for the well-being and tranquility of the brotherly people of Turkey," the head of state wrote.