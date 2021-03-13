WHO thanks Azerbaijan for hosting UN special session on COVID-19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13
Trend:
Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has taken part in discussions with the ambassadors of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in video format, Trend reports citing the Twitter page of Tedros Ghebreyesus.
The discussions were held under the organizational support of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Geneva Office and other international organizations.
Noting the fruitfulness of the discussions, the WHO director-general expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan, which chairs the NAM, for holding a UN special session on coronavirus and putting forward a resolution regarding vaccination in the WHO Human Rights Council.
Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman interact over telephone, express satisfaction over steady growth in India-Saudi partnership
Latest
Narendra Modi, Mohammed bin Salman interact over telephone, express satisfaction over steady growth in India-Saudi partnership
Big confidence in Azerbaijan: Foreign companies compete for restoration of Karabakh region - French Lagazetteaz.fr
Heads of Karabakh Revival Fund and Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh discuss co-op prospects (PHOTO)
New appointments in Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and its structure
Operational-tactical exercises of Azerbaijani army pose no risks to stability in region - Russian MFA