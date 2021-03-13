WHO thanks Azerbaijan for hosting UN special session on COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13

Trend:

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has taken part in discussions with the ambassadors of the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in video format, Trend reports citing the Twitter page of Tedros Ghebreyesus.

The discussions were held under the organizational support of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN Geneva Office and other international organizations.

Noting the fruitfulness of the discussions, the WHO director-general expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan, which chairs the NAM, for holding a UN special session on coronavirus and putting forward a resolution regarding vaccination in the WHO Human Rights Council.