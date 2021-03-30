Azerbaijani FM, president of Afghanistan discuss development of bilateral relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan His Excellency Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on March 30, 2021, within the 9th Ministerial Conference of the “Heart of Asia – Istanbul Process” held in Dushanbe, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on the Great Victory, the president of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan stressed that this victory is a triumph of international law. In this respect, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani conveyed his special congratulations to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani stated that he is aware of the scale of the destruction in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and expressed deep regret for it.

Bayramov thanked the president of Afghanistan and conveyed the cordial greetings of President Aliyev.

Speaking about the reconstruction and restoration work carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, the minister emphasized that Azerbaijan will bring these territories back to life in the near future.

The sides noted with satisfaction the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

The parties also exchanged views on the launch of the “ASAN” service in Afghanistan and its intention to cover a wider area in the future, as well as the continuation of training for young Afghan diplomats at ADA University, and the importance of the Lapis-Lazuli international transport corridor.