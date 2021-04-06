Turkey approves agreement with Azerbaijan on co-op in defense industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Turkey has approved an agreement with Azerbaijan on cooperation in the defense industry, Trend reports citing the Turkish newspaper, Resmi Gazete.

The decision was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,.

An agreement on cooperation in the defense industry between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of Turkey was signed on October 31, 2017 in Baku.