OIC representatives arrive in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Ganja (PHOTO)

BAKU. Azerbaijan, Apr.6

Trend:

The visit of representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Azerbaijani Aghdam district and Ganja city to get acquainted with the consequences of Armenia's war crimes has begun, Trend reports.

Meetings of representatives of the OIC Contact Group in various government agencies are also planned.

On April 5, the visit to Azerbaijan of the permanent representatives of the countries included in the Contact Group on Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan by the OIC began.