Azerbaijani ombudsman issues appeal on anniversary of Armenia's shelling of Ganja, other areas
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4
Trend:
Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has issued an appeal regarding the anniversary of the shelling the city of Ganja and other territories of Azerbaijan by the Armenian Armed Forces, which resulted in casualties and destruction, Trend reports referring to the Ombudsman Office.
