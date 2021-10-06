We count on European Union as big partner, honest broker - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6

Trend:

We count on European Union as a big partner, and honest broker in mobilizing its efforts and contributing to the post-war situation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving credentials of newly appointed Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, Trend reports.

“Mr. Ambassador, I welcome you to Azerbaijan and wish you a pleasant stay in our country. Some part of your life will be connected with our country. I hope that you will not only be an active ambassador in promoting those issues which you just talked about, but also you will be able to see around, to know Azerbaijan better. And when you will have to go back to Brussels, or any other destination you will take with you good memories. As you mentioned, we have a very broad agenda of cooperation, long-lasting, very efficient and successful cooperation. The areas which you mentioned, actually are priorities for our cooperation,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“During the visit of President Charles Michel this summer, we broadly discussed these issues. We have the full coincidence of our views for our bilateral relations, for regional development, and for the post-war situation. We count on European Union as a big partner and honest broker in mobilizing its efforts and contributing to the post-war situation. Our traditional areas of cooperation are well-known, and we achieved great success. Ten years ago, in this building, a declaration between the EU and Azerbaijan was signed on energy cooperation, the energy security that was a very important step towards the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor. After that, practical steps have been taken. Since the last day of the last year, we have already seen the practical results. Azerbaijani gas is already on the European market. Of course, our plans with that completion of the great project of the Southern Gas Corridor go beyond. We see that we can be also a supplier to many other members of the EU. We are planning jointly working with the EU to expand the geography of our supplies, especially now, in this winter everybody sees that alternative source from the alternative route is exactly energy security. I am very satisfied that the European Commission is paying great importance to our transportation sector. During the visit of President Charles Michel, he was presented with opportunities of our trade Sea Port free zone. We see a very serious approach from European institutions to this area. It really can be a very promising area of not only economic and transportation cooperation, but in general stability and security in the region, because connectivity unites countries, makes them interdependent. They can share the benefit, and therefore, it minimizes the risks of any kind of misunderstanding. As you probably know we completed all the necessary elements of the transportation infrastructure network in Azerbaijan, and already are using this potential. Other areas which you mentioned are also very important-humanitarian, education,” President Ilham Aliyev said.

“There were issues related to the democratic development of Azerbaijan. These are all issues on our agenda, and we are working closely with the European Union. Of course, now I think one of the most important areas will be the post-war development and the contribution of the EU towards the establishment of sustainable peace and cooperation. We are ready for that. Probably, you heard about my statements on that. I say what I mean and this is our policy. We want to turn the page. We want to establish relations with our neighbor Armenia and we are ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement, on delimitation, on opening communications. Partly this process has started but I think if the European Union is actively involved and I see that there is such a desire that can help us in many areas. Also in general, the situation in the Southern Caucasus now may have absolutely new dimension which it didn’t have for 30 years, and which can be also a very important factor of stability, predictability, and peace. So, I am sure you will be very busy because there are a lot of things to do. I wish you and your family success, and a good stay in Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani president said.