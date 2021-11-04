WHO talks its plans for vaccinating world's population from COVID-19 by end of 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4
Trend:
WHO's goal is to vaccinate at least 40 percent of the world's population against coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of this year, the head of the organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said in his video address to the participants of VIII Global Baku Forum "The World after COVID-19" on Nov. 4, Trend reports.
According to Ghebreyesus, even the most developed countries aren’t insured against a pandemic.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that health issues should always be given special attention. We must increase funding for healthcare in general," he said.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
From beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has been very active both within country, as well as at int'l level - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan fully implemented UN resolutions, which remained on paper for 27 years – President Ilham Aliyev
As chairman of NAM, Azerbaijan provided financial and humanitarian assistance to over 30 countries – President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev delivers speech at opening of VIII Global Baku Forum - "The World after COVID-19" (PHOTO)
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive)
Hope that very fruitful discussions will be held within framework of Global Baku Forum - former vice president of World Bank
Despite restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, Baku is developing and improving - former President of Latvia
VMedia channel exposes one of most notorious Armenia's fake claims about Second Karabakh War (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives chairman of Board of Directors of Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (VIDEO)