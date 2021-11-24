Special rep of Russian president visits Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov met with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy on Nov. 24.

While welcoming the guest, Muradov informed Shvydkoy about the diaspora policy of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis living abroad.

Muradov stressed the rapid integration of Azerbaijanis living in Russia into the cultural and social life of the country.

During the meeting, Muradov touched upon the significance of the further development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and the expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

While expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Shvydkoy stressed the importance of establishing a cultural dialogue in the globalizing world.

Shvydkoy said that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are successfully developing in the field of culture and that Moscow attaches great importance to the cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu attended the meeting.