Special rep of Russian president visits Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora

Politics 24 November 2021 20:36 (UTC+04:00)
Special rep of Russian president visits Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 24

Trend:

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov met with Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy on Nov. 24.

While welcoming the guest, Muradov informed Shvydkoy about the diaspora policy of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis living abroad.

Muradov stressed the rapid integration of Azerbaijanis living in Russia into the cultural and social life of the country.

During the meeting, Muradov touched upon the significance of the further development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia and the expansion of cultural ties between the two countries.

While expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, Shvydkoy stressed the importance of establishing a cultural dialogue in the globalizing world.

Shvydkoy said that relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are successfully developing in the field of culture and that Moscow attaches great importance to the cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu attended the meeting.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Special rep of Russian president visits Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Special rep of Russian president visits Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora
One of positive impressions of Azerbaijan is its respect for different cultures - US ambassador
One of positive impressions of Azerbaijan is its respect for different cultures - US ambassador
Shusha to be declared cultural capital of TURKSOY in 2023 – minister (UPDATE)
Shusha to be declared cultural capital of TURKSOY in 2023 – minister (UPDATE)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office talks on spreading inaccurate information on Armenia’s armed provocation Society 21:07
Kazakh state structures should cooperate with private companies - AIFC Business 20:55
Iran's gas consumption increases for households, industrial sector Business 20:48
Special rep of Russian president visits Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora Politics 20:36
23,000 archaeological finds discovered during construction of South Caucasus Pipeline in Azerbaijan - bp Society 20:35
Body of another Armenian serviceman found on Azerbaijani liberated lands Society 20:01
37th meeting of OIC Standing Committee kicks off in Istanbul Economy 20:00
Cheaper Turkish lira creates new conditions for Azerbaijani market - expert Economy 19:33
Demand for coal sharply increases in Kazakhstan’s districts – ministry Kazakhstan 18:59
Georgia Capital to make substantial investments in renewable energy, education Georgia 18:55
Construction at Khojasan station of Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro nearing end Society 18:53
Azerbaijan to deliver more trains from Russia for Baku metro in 2022 Society 18:24
One of positive impressions of Azerbaijan is its respect for different cultures - US ambassador Politics 18:17
Iran's CBI reveals data on foreign currencies sold via NIMA exchange rate by exporters Finance 18:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price surges Finance 17:57
Iran Khodro's new, improved pick-up truck to be manufactured in Azerbaijan Business 17:55
Share of e-commerce growing in Kazakhstan’s total retail trade Kazakhstan 17:55
Putin says he tested intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 Russia 17:48
Kazakhstan bans export of some wood materials Kazakhstan 17:45
IRICA reveals data on Iran’s trade turnover with ECO member states Business 17:43
99,000 more doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine delivered to Azerbaijan Society 17:34
Czech Republic reports record daily rise in COVID-19 cases Europe 17:30
Uzbekneftegaz completes 2 new projects at gas fields in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17:18
Price indexes of construction, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 17:02
Georgia’s maritime export turnover up Georgia 17:02
VISA open to co-op with all key players in Azerbaijan’s transport sector (Exclusive) Economy 16:50
Shusha to be declared cultural capital of TURKSOY in 2023 – minister Politics 16:46
Azerbaijan confirms 1,924 more COVID-19 cases, 1,873 recoveries Society 16:44
Iran records increase in flights from Mashhad Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport Transport 16:44
Kazakhstan may set temporary duties on export of oilseed crops Kazakhstan 16:44
Azerbaijan may set new state duties for registration of passenger cars Economy 16:43
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:42
Israel Aerospace eyes 25% share sale and more UAE deals Israel 16:31
Launch of Apple Pay in Azerbaijan is strongest growth stimulant for contactless payments - VISA (Exclusive) Economy 16:26
Saakashvili’s Ukrainian lawyer arrives in Georgia Georgia 16:21
Iran to supply more liquid fuel to power plants Oil&Gas 16:19
Oil & gas contracts decline in number, value Oil&Gas 16:16
Projects for Azerbaijani gas supplies to Europe included in PCI list Oil&Gas 16:08
Armenia has no choice but to accept realities in region - political experts Politics 15:59
Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia shares impressions from restoration work in liberated territories Politics 15:49
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with TOP-3 EU partners named Business 15:48
Putin, Vucic to hold talks in Sochi to discuss bilateral cooperation Russia 15:46
Slovakia's COVID cases rise by record as government prepares lockdown Europe 15:40
Azerbaijan increases lending to agricultural sector in 10M2021 Business 15:39
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts amendments to Tax Code Economy 15:31
Azerbaijan unveils loan portfolio of banks in national currency Economy 15:26
Iran eyes increase in non-oil exports through customs of Isfahan Province Business 15:22
Uzbekistan to use its large reserves of copper in production of electric cars Uzbekistan 15:22
Azerbaijan’s Azeraluminium company opens tender to buy pre-baked anode blocks Economy 15:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 24 Society 15:06
Azerbaijan increases volume of business loans issued by banks Business 14:56
Bharat's COVID-19 shot 50% effective at height of India infections Other News 14:43
Central bank reveals number of bank cards used in Uzbekistan in 10M2021 Uzbekistan 14:41
Azerbaijan shows footage from Ilhichilar village of Aghdam district (VIDEO) Society 14:41
Turkmenistan among TOP 5 CIS countries in terms of GDP growth in 9M2021 Business 14:34
Hungary reports record daily COVID-19 cases Europe 14:30
Azerbaijan discloses amount of mortgage loans issued by banks Finance 14:29
Kazakhstan reports drastic increase in road cargo transportation Transport 14:25
Georgia to lift COVID-19 restrictions Georgia 14:23
Azerbaijan eyeing increase in state duties for issuing registration plates of road vehicles Economy 14:22
Foreign investors interested in Georgia’s olive sector Georgia 14:19
Russia detects 33,558 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 16 Russia 14:16
New government laying railway lines all over Iran's provinces Transport 14:04
Kazakhstan boosts sulfur production volumes over 10M2021 Kazakhstan 13:56
Oil & gas investment to rise in coming years Oil&Gas 13:54
Azerbaijani banks increase issuing consumer loans in 10M2021 Finance 13:52
Azerbaijan sets state duty rates for registration of mobile phones Economy 13:31
Turkmenistan’s Turkmengaz SC opens tender for construction of gas chemical plant Tenders 13:30
Azerbaijan considers introducing limit for cash payments in retail trade Economy 13:28
Uzbekistan's external public debt may increase Uzbekistan 13:24
Activity of Iran’s Mehrabad International Airport up as more planes fly in Transport 13:22
Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to law on state duty Finance 13:19
Kazakh-German JV opens tender for maintenance of sewage pumping station Tenders 13:11
Work continues on project to build solar power plant in Azerbaijan - bp Economy 12:55
Oil market to return to significant surplus in 1H 2022 Oil&Gas 12:53
Azerbaijani parliament approves amendment to law in connection with purchase, sale of cars Economy 12:48
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi refinery opens tender to purchase gasoline Tenders 12:48
Russian-Kazakh uranium venture opens tender to buy heating boiler Tenders 12:39
Azerbaijan’s releases 10M2021 meat production data Economy 12:21
Turkish minister talks legacy of famous Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi Society 12:18
Georgia reveals top exported goods to Russia Georgia 12:16
Nominations Extended to 31 December for IsDB Prize for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics Arab World 12:13
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC opens tender for reconstruction of Ganja substation Tenders 12:13
UNEC Economy Forum dedicated to 30th anniversary of restoration of state independence will be held Society 12:12
Gas prices in Europe up over $ 1080 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:09
Azerbaijan’s parliament approves size of need criterion for 2022 Society 12:08
Kazakhstan’s volume of non-cash transactions exceeds cash withdrawals Finance 12:07
Rapid energy transition likely to induce more price volatility Oil&Gas 12:04
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC opens tender for construction of Lachin substation Tenders 11:58
President Ilham Aliyev receives Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation (VIDEO) Politics 11:50
Kazakhstan’s AIFC aims to promote Green Investment Principle among financial institutions in Central Asia Kazakhstan 11:47
Georgia shares data on wheat imports Georgia 11:44
Iran, IAEA to deal with technical issues of nuclear program Nuclear Program 11:34
Azerbaijani parliament adopts bill on subsistence minimum for 2022 Society 11:28
Timeframe for holding 5th audit for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria announced Oil&Gas 11:13
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:12
bp talks current SWAP drilling operations in Azerbaijan Economy 11:09
Azerbaijan's Azersu opens tender for purchase of SCADA systems Tenders 11:08
Nizami Ganjavi's creativity is of global importance - Azerbaijani Deputy PM Society 11:07
Hydraulic tests of IGB in Bulgaria to start in following weeks Oil&Gas 11:03
All news