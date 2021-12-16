President Ilham Aliyev re-elected as President of National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 12:58

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 16

Trend:

President Ilham Aliyev has been re-elected as President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The eighth reporting and elective meeting of the NOC was held online on December 16.

According to NOC, first, the report of the Executive Committee and the Auditing Commission of the NOC was heard.

At the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev was re-elected President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

Then President Ilham Aliyev, Chingiz Huseynzade, Farid Gayibov, Azer Aliyev, Zemfira Meftahatdinova, Nazim Huseynov, Namig Abdullayev, Farid Mansurov, Faig Garayev, Konul Nurullayeva, Mariana Vasileva and Ramil Haji were elected as members of the Executive Committee.

The meeting also elected members of the Audit Commission of the structure. Lyudmila Shubina, Hijran Sharifov, Balakishi Gasimov, Niyamaddin Pashayev and Yashar Bashirov were elected as members of the Auditing Commission.