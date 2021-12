First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 17:23)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post from Shusha on her official Instagram page, Trend reports.

The post says: "The youngest lieutenant general of Shusha, 4-year-old Asif".

The footage highlights President Ilham Aliyev's sincere conversation with 4-year-old Asif.