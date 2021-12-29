Azerbaijan transferred person of Armenian origin back to Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added, first version posted 16:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29

Azerbaijan transferred Armen Verdyan, who got lost and entered the territory controlled by the Azerbaijani military, back to Armenia, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners, Hostages and Missing Citizens.

"On Dec. 29, a civilian of Armenian origin was handed over to Armenia, namely, Armen Verdyan, born on April 24, 1971, who had previously lost his way and crossed to the territory under the control of Azerbaijani military personnel. Remaining committed to the principles of humanism, Azerbaijan handed him over to Armenia," the message says.

It is noted that another civilian of Armenian origin was transferred to Armenia on November 26, 2021.