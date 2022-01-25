Azerbaijani commandos hold training exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Training exercises were held in the Azerbaijani Land Forces Operations Commando military unit within the combat training plan, Trend reports via the country’s Defense Ministry.

Various methods of opening passages by crossing the obstacles, as well as moving in harsh climate conditions and areas with difficult terrain were worked out during the exercises.

Besides, tactical activities were carried out to neutralize resisting imaginary enemy forces in the settlements. All the assigned tasks were successfully completed by the commandos.