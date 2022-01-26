Azerbaijani defense minister continues official visit to Iran (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Iran, visited the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran, Trend reports via the ministry.
According to the ministry, Hasanov laid flowers at the bust of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the embassy's administrative building and honored his memory.
