Azerbaijan, Bahrain hold second round of political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

Trend:

The second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Bahrain was held in Manama, the capital of Bahrain on February 2, 2022, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Bahrain was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa while Azerbaijan was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev.

The current relations between the two countries, as well as the ways of developing bilateral relations in the political, economic, humanitarian, and other spheres, were discussed at the meeting. The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani side informed about the post-conflict situation in the region, including restoration, construction, and reintegration work in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation.